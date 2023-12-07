Specifications for the 2011 Audi S5 4.2 Fsi Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Audi S5 4.2 Fsi Quattro 8T 4.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1594 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1581 mm
|Ground Clearance
|114 mm
|Wheelbase
|2751 mm
|Height
|1369 mm
|Length
|4635 mm
|Width
|1854 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1630 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2130 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|298 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|260 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Tx8A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,600
- Heated Front Seats - $800
- Leather Trim Special - $1,100
- Metallic Paint - $1,600
- Power Sunroof - $2,700
- Reversing Camera - $1,100
- Premium Sound System - $1,550
- Television - $2,400
- Voice Recognition System - $1,000
Current Audi S5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,669
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$126,369
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$135,600
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$120,300
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$120,300
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$130,200
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$115,500
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$115,500