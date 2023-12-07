Specifications for the 2011 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro 8T My12 3.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Tracking Front
|1588 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2811 mm
|Height
|1382 mm
|Length
|4713 mm
|Width
|1854 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1755 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2285 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|219 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2900
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|245 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Txaa123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $2,800
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,900
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $2,250
- Heated Front Seats - $800
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- Metallic Paint - $1,695
- Power front seats with memory - $1,350
- Power Sunroof - $2,700
- Reversing Camera - $1,165
- Sport Seats - $3,800
- Premium Sound System - $1,600
- Television - $2,500
Current Audi S5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,669
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$126,369
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$135,600
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$120,300
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$120,300
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$130,200
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$115,500
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$115,500