Specifications for the 2011 Audi Tt 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Audi Tt 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8J My11 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1572 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1558 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2468 mm
|Height
|1352 mm
|Length
|4178 mm
|Width
|1842 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1360 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1760 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4300
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|155 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Truzzz8Jx81123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $2,500
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $800
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,600
- Heated Front Seats - $750
- Leather Trim Special - $1,100
- Leather Extended Coverage - $1,450
- Metallic Paint - $1,300
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $850
- Power front seats - $1,400
- Satellite Navigation - $4,600
- Premium Sound System - $1,300
- Voice Recognition System - $850
- Xenon Headlights - $1,800
