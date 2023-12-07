WhichCar
2011 BMW 1 35I E88 My11 3.0L Petrol 2D Convertible

2011 BMW 1 35I E88 My11 3.0L Petrol 2D Convertible details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2011 BMW 1 35I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1474 mm
Tracking Rear 1507 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1411 mm
Length 4360 mm
Width 1748 mm
Kerb Weight 1610 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2050 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 440 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 200 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1300
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/35 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Wbaun720%0Vg80001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

