2011 BMW 1 M E82 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1541 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1541 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4380 mm
|Width
|1803 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1495 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1900 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|405 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|224 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5900
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9.0X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbaur920%0Vm12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Drive
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Comfort Access System - $1,500
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $900
- Heated Front Seats - $729
- Metallic Paint - $1,700
