Specifications for the 2011 BMW 3 20I Lifestyle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 BMW 3 20I Lifestyle E90 My11 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1513 mm
|Ground Clearance
|144 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1421 mm
|Length
|4520 mm
|Width
|1817 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1350 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1870 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|695 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|189 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Spring Strut
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Gas Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbapg560%0Nl20011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,049
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,500
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $900
- Exclusive Innovations Pack - $4,100
- Edition Sport Package - $3,500
- Heated Front Seats - $849
- Metallic Paint - $1,841
- Power front seats with memory - $1,850
- Protective Glazing - $660
- Power Sunroof - $2,920
- Satellite Navigation - $4,500
- Sport Innovations Pack - $8,700
- Sport Seats - $1,330
- Premium Sound System - $1,218
- Sports Suspension - $850
- Television - $2,249
- Voice Recognition System - $701
- Xenon Headlights - $1,450
