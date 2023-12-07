Specifications for the 2011 Chery J11 (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Chery J11 (FWD) T1X 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|2
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1495 mm
|Ground Clearance
|168 mm
|Wheelbase
|2510 mm
|Height
|1716 mm
|Length
|5285 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1400 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1775 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|375 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|57 L
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|214 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|4300
|Maxiumum Torque
|182 Nm
|Makimum Power
|102 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lvvdb24B%Ad123456
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats