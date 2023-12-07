Specifications for the 2011 Citroen Berlingo 1.6 Hdi Long. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Citroen Berlingo 1.6 Hdi Long B9C My12 1.6L Diesel Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1505 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1554 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2728 mm
|Height
|1810 mm
|Length
|4628 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1475 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2130 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|4
|CO2 Emissions
|153 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|66 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7X15
|Rear Rim Size
|7X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf77E9Hxc12345611
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Sliding Side Door
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Electronic Stability Program - $450
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Mobile Phone Connectivity - $425