Specifications for the 2011 Dodge Caliber Sxt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Dodge Caliber Sxt Pm My10 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Auto 6 Speed Sequen
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Dodge News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|Wheelbase
|2635 mm
|Height
|1535 mm
|Length
|4415 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1350 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1930 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|580 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|51 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|193 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|5100
|Maxiumum Torque
|190 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|1B3H3%8C#*D123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300
- Power Sunroof - $1,980
- Premium Sound System - $1,095