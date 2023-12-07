WhichCar
2011 Dodge Journey R/T Crd Jc My10 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2011 Dodge Journey R/T Crd Jc My10 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2011 Dodge Journey R/T Crd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1571 mm
Tracking Rear 1582 mm
Ground Clearance 182 mm
Wheelbase 2890 mm
Height 1745 mm
Length 4888 mm
Width 1878 mm
Kerb Weight 1785 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2520 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1368 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 735 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 77.6 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 186 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 310 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R19
Rear Tyre 225/55 R19
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx19
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 3D4G5H7Y$#T123456
Country Manufactured United States Of America