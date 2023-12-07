WhichCar
2011 Ford Fiesta Cl Wt 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2011 Ford Fiesta Cl Wt 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2011 Ford Fiesta Cl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1473 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 2489 mm
Height 1454 mm
Length 3950 mm
Width 1722 mm
Kerb Weight 1121 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 590 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 43 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 146 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 4300
Maxiumum Torque 151 Nm
Makimum Power 89 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/55 R15
Rear Tyre 185/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0X15
Rear Rim Size 6.0X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Mnbjxxarjj%$12345
Country Manufactured Thailand