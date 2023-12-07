WhichCar
2011 Ford Focus Rs Lv 2.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2011 Ford Focus Rs Lv 2.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2011 Ford Focus Rs. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1606 mm
Tracking Rear 1607 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1497 mm
Length 4402 mm
Width 1842 mm
Kerb Weight 1458 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 246 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 2300
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 224 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 235/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Gxxgcgd%$12345
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany