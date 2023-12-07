WhichCar
2011 Ford Focus Xr5 Turbo Lv 2.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2011 Ford Focus Xr5 Turbo Lv 2.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2011 Ford Focus Xr5 Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1531 mm
Ground Clearance 101 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1497 mm
Length 4362 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1442 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 224 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 166 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf05Xxgcd5%$12345
Country Manufactured Germany