Specifications for the 2011 Ford Focus Xr5 Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Ford Focus Xr5 Turbo Lv 2.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1531 mm
|Ground Clearance
|101 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1497 mm
|Length
|4362 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1442 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|224 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|166 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
Wf05Xxgcd5
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $310
- Power Sunroof - $1,900
- Sport Seats Adjustable - $2,000