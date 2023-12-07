WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. G6
  4. E

2011 Ford G6 E Fg Upgrade 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2011 Ford G6 E Fg Upgrade 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2011 Ford G6 E. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1583 mm
Tracking Rear 1598 mm
Ground Clearance 139 mm
Wheelbase 2838 mm
Height 1433 mm
Length 4967 mm
Width 1868 mm
Kerb Weight 1754 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 236 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3250
Maxiumum Torque 391 Nm
Makimum Power 195 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R17
Rear Tyre 235/50 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Link, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Link, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
VIN Number 6Fpaaajgsw8R12345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia