2011 Great Wall Sa220 (4X2) Cc 2.2L Petrol Dual Cab Utility

2011 Great Wall Sa220 (4X2) Cc 2.2L Petrol Dual Cab Utility details
ANCAP Safety Rating 2
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2011 Great Wall Sa220 (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1405 mm
Tracking Rear 1420 mm
Ground Clearance 195 mm
Wheelbase 3025 mm
Height 1680 mm
Length 5160 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1525 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2380 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 855 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 4.5
CO2 Emissions 246 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 190 Nm
Makimum Power 78 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/75 R15
Rear Tyre 215/75 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Rear Chassis
Compliance Location Lhs - On Bulkhead In Eng Comp
VIN Number Lgwca21797C000111
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured China