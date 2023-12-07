WhichCar
2011 Great Wall V240 (4X4) K2 2.4L Petrol C/Chas

2011 Great Wall V240 (4X4) K2 2.4L Petrol C/Chas details
ANCAP Safety Rating 2
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2011 Great Wall V240 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 194 mm
Wheelbase 3050 mm
Height 1770 mm
Length 5150 mm
Width 1842 mm
Kerb Weight 1507 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2825 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1320 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 251 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/70 R16
Rear Tyre 235/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Rear Chassis Rail
Compliance Location Lhs - On Bulkhead In Eng Comp
VIN Number Lgwcb337%&B123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured China