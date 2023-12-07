Specifications for the 2011 Great Wall X240 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Great Wall X240 (4X4) Cc6461Ky 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1800 mm
|Length
|4620 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1830 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2305 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|475 kg
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|244 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Lgwff3A5%&B123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Power Sunroof - $1,000