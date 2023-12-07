Specifications for the 2011 Holden Commodore Sv6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Holden Commodore Sv6 Ve Ii 3.6L Petrol Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1592 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1608 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|3009 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|5040 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1671 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2385 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|242 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|2900
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|210 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tonneau Cover
Optional Extras
- Leather Accented Upholstery - $1,250
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Satellite Navigation - $990