2011 Honda Accord V6 Luxury 50 My10 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2011 Honda Accord V6 Luxury 50 My10 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2011 Honda Accord V6 Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2800 mm
Height 1475 mm
Length 4945 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1650 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 239 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 339 Nm
Makimum Power 202 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R17
Rear Tyre 225/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Mrhcp36408P0#0001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Thailand

