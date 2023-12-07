Specifications for the 2011 HSV Grange (Dual Fuel). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 HSV Grange (Dual Fuel) Wm3 My12 6.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Active Seq
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1592 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|104 mm
|Wheelbase
|3009 mm
|Height
|1475 mm
|Length
|5153 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1883 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|328 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|325 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|6G1Mz5%&$#L123456
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bi Modal Exhaust
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,500
- Power Sunroof - $1,990