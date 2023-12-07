Specifications for the 2011 Hyundai Accent Premium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Hyundai Accent Premium Rb 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1489 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1493 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2570 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|4115 mm
|Width
|1700 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1140 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1560 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|420 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|43 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|139 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|156 Nm
|Makimum Power
|91 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/50 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/50 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhc#51D%&U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Trim
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $375