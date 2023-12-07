Specifications for the 2011 Hyundai Elantra Elite. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Hyundai Elantra Elite Md 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1549 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1562 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1435 mm
|Length
|4530 mm
|Width
|1775 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1248 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1740 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|490 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|48 L
|CO2 Emissions
|158 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|4700
|Maxiumum Torque
|178 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Under Front Seat
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhdh41Eabu123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $375