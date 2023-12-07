Specifications for the 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Slx (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Slx (FWD) Cm 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1615 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1760 mm
|Length
|4660 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1860 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2570 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|685 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|230 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|335 Nm
|Makimum Power
|204 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|6 Links, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhsg81Gnau111122
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $375
