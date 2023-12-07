WhichCar
2011 Isuzu D-Max Sx (4X2) Tf My10 3.0L Diesel C/Chas

2011 Isuzu D-Max Sx (4X2) Tf My10 3.0L Diesel C/Chas details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2011 Isuzu D-Max Sx (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 195 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1635 mm
Length 5025 mm
Width 1720 mm
Kerb Weight 1505 kg
Gcm 5300 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1300 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 208 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/70 R15
Rear Tyre 215/70 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Mp1Tfr85J9T100001
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Thailand

Current Isuzu D-Max pricing and specs

Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas 1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $34,200
Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas 1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2 $32,200
Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew C/Chas 1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $40,700
Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility 1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $42,200
Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas 3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $36,200