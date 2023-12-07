Specifications for the 2011 Jaguar Xf 5.0 V8 75Th Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Jaguar Xf 5.0 V8 75Th Anniversary My11 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1605 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2909 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|4961 mm
|Width
|1877 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1780 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2285 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|69 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|264 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|515 Nm
|Makimum Power
|283 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side On Rear Door Sill
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Sajaa071?Anr00011
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $5,500
- Power Sunroof - $3,700
- Premium Sound System - $2,400
- Voice Recognition System - $1,500
Current Jaguar Xf pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|300 Sport (221Kw) 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$109,900
|300 Sport (221Kw) 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$114,470