WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Xf
  4. 5.0 V8 Luxury

2011 Jaguar Xf 5.0 V8 Luxury My12 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2011 Jaguar Xf 5.0 V8 Luxury My12 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2011 Jaguar Xf 5.0 V8 Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Jaguar Xf News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1605 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2909 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4961 mm
Width 1877 mm
Kerb Weight 1780 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2285 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 69 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 264 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 515 Nm
Makimum Power 283 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R20
Rear Tyre 255/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side On Rear Door Sill
Compliance Location Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
VIN Number Sajaa071?Anr00011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

Current Jaguar Xf pricing and specs

300 Sport (221Kw) 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $109,900
300 Sport (221Kw) 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $114,470