2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 70Th Anniversary (4X4) Wk 5.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 70Th Anniversary (4X4) Wk 5.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 70Th Anniversary (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1628 mm
Tracking Rear 1634 mm
Ground Clearance 218 mm
Wheelbase 2915 mm
Height 1781 mm
Length 4822 mm
Width 1943 mm
Kerb Weight 2191 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2949 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 760 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 93.5 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 327 g/km
Green House 3
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4300
Maxiumum Torque 520 Nm
Makimum Power 259 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/50 R20
Rear Tyre 265/50 R20
Front Rim Size 8.0X20
Rear Rim Size 8.0X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Arm, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 1J4R25Gt&@C000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured United States Of America

