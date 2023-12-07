Specifications for the 2011 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (4X4) Jk My09 3.8L Petrol 2D Softtop
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1572 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1572 mm
|Ground Clearance
|223 mm
|Wheelbase
|2424 mm
|Height
|1865 mm
|Length
|4223 mm
|Width
|1873 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1885 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2220 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|365 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|275 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|315 Nm
|Makimum Power
|146 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/75 R17
|Rear Tyre
|255/75 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leading Arm, Trailing Arm
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|In Rear Luggage Compartment
|VIN Number
|1J%Fe641X@L000011
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Hardtop
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $450
- Satellite Navigation - $2,650
- Side Front AirBags - $600
