Specifications for the 2011 Kia Sportage Si (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Kia Sportage Si (FWD) Sl My12 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1614 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1615 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1635 mm
|Length
|4440 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1500 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1980 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|480 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|208 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|197 Nm
|Makimum Power
|122 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Knapc821Ma7123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $400
