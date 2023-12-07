Specifications for the 2011 Lexus Lx570 Sports. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Lexus Lx570 Sports Urj201R My10 5.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Tracking Front
|1640 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1635 mm
|Ground Clearance
|235 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1865 mm
|Length
|4990 mm
|Width
|1970 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2740 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|560 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|138 L
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|350 g/km
|Green House
|2.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|270 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|285/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Live Axle, Panhard Rod, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Jtjhy00W%05123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Racks
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System