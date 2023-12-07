WhichCar
2011 Mazda BT-50 Xt Hi-Rider (4X2) 3.2L Diesel Dual Cab Utility

2011 Mazda BT-50 Xt Hi-Rider (4X2) 3.2L Diesel Dual Cab Utility details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2011 Mazda BT-50 Xt Hi-Rider (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 232 mm
Wheelbase 3220 mm
Height 1815 mm
Length 5373 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1944 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3350 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1256 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 222 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 470 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/70 R16
Rear Tyre 255/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Of Chassis Frame
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Mm0Up0Y#$00123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Thailand

