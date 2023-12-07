WhichCar
2011 Mazda CX-7 Classic Sports (4X4) Er My10 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon

2011 Mazda CX-7 Classic Sports (4X4) Er My10 2.3L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Activemati
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2011 Mazda CX-7 Classic Sports (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1617 mm
Tracking Rear 1612 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2750 mm
Height 1645 mm
Length 4693 mm
Width 1872 mm
Kerb Weight 1761 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 69 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 273 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 175 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/60 R18
Rear Tyre 235/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jm0Er103200123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan