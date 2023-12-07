WhichCar
2011 Mazda CX-7 Diesel Sports (4X4) Er My10 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

2011 Mazda CX-7 Diesel Sports (4X4) Er My10 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2011 Mazda CX-7 Diesel Sports (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1617 mm
Tracking Rear 1612 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2750 mm
Height 1645 mm
Length 4693 mm
Width 1872 mm
Kerb Weight 1928 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 69 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 202 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 127 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/60 R18
Rear Tyre 235/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jm0Er10A200123456
Country Manufactured Japan