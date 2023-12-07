Specifications for the 2011 Mercedes-Benz C180 Be. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Mercedes-Benz C180 Be W204 My11 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1549 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1552 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1406 mm
|Length
|4590 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1520 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1990 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|470 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|59 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|169 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2043492F000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $880
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $5,550
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,080
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $4,840
- Driver Assist Pack - $4,900
- Edition 1 Pack - $6,100
- Heated Front Seats - $770
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,850
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,890
- Metallic Paint - $2,080
- Power front seats with memory - $2,740
- Power Sunroof - $3,670
- Reversing Camera - $1,200
- Satellite Navigation - $3,750
- Premium Sound System - $1,640
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $5,240
- Xenon Headlights - $2,960