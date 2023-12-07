WhichCar
2011 Mercedes-Benz C350 Be W204 My11 3.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

2011 Mercedes-Benz C350 Be W204 My11 3.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2011 Mercedes-Benz C350 Be. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1549 mm
Tracking Rear 1552 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1406 mm
Length 4590 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1615 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2085 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 470 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 194 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 255/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2043572F000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany