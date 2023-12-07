WhichCar
2011 Mercedes-Benz Gl 500 Luxury 164 My10 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2011 Mercedes-Benz Gl 500 Luxury 164 My10 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2011 Mercedes-Benz Gl 500 Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1645 mm
Tracking Rear 1648 mm
Ground Clearance 201 mm
Wheelbase 3075 mm
Height 1840 mm
Length 5088 mm
Width 1920 mm
Kerb Weight 2370 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 780 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 322 g/km
Green House 3
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2800
Maxiumum Torque 530 Nm
Makimum Power 285 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 295/40 R21
Rear Tyre 295/40 R21
Front Rim Size 10X21
Rear Rim Size 10X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Rear Seat
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdc1648862A000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured United States Of America