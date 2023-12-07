Specifications for the 2011 Mercedes-Benz S350 Cdi Bluetec. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Mercedes-Benz S350 Cdi Bluetec 222 My11 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1604 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1606 mm
|Ground Clearance
|146 mm
|Wheelbase
|3035 mm
|Height
|1473 mm
|Length
|5076 mm
|Width
|1871 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1997 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2550 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|185 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|620 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension, Self Levelling Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System, Rear Air Suspension, Self Levelling Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2210262A000012
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Damping Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Rear Air Conditioning - $2,800
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $18,400
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,900
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $9,500
- Comfort Seats Front - $4,500
- Comfort Seats Rear - $6,550
- Leather Trim Special - $3,650
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,850
- Night View Assist - $4,500
- Power Rear Seats - $3,850
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $6,800