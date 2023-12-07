Specifications for the 2011 Mini Cooper Clubman. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Mini Cooper Clubman R55 My11 1.6L Petrol 3D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1453 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1461 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2547 mm
|Height
|1426 mm
|Length
|3937 mm
|Width
|1863 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1162 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|158 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwzf320%0Ty73123
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control - $650
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,160
- Body Kit - $2,400
- Heated Front Seats - $490
- Leather Upholstery - $2,450
- Metallic Paint - $710
- Power Sunroof - $1,840
- Satellite Navigation - $2,900
- Sport Seats - $600
- Sound System with 10 Speakers - $850
- Sports Suspension - $440
- Television - $1,800
- Voice Recognition System - $500
- Xenon Headlights - $1,160