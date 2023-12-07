Specifications for the 2011 Nissan Murano Ti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Nissan Murano Ti Z51 My10 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2825 mm
|Height
|1705 mm
|Length
|4835 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1822 kg
|Gcm
|3880 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2380 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|558 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|261 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|336 Nm
|Makimum Power
|191 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn1Tanz51A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Dual Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Roof Racks
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495