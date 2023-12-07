Specifications for the 2011 Peugeot 207 Touring Outdoor Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Peugeot 207 Touring Outdoor Hdi My10 Upgrade 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1459 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1527 mm
|Length
|4159 mm
|Width
|1748 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1150 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|131 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.0X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Vf3We9Hzc00000011
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 4 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sunroof
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Electronic Stability Program - $500
- Metallic Paint - $680