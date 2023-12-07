Specifications for the 2011 Peugeot 207 Touring Outdoor. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Peugeot 207 Touring Outdoor My10 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1459 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|2540 mm
|Height
|1527 mm
|Length
|4159 mm
|Width
|1748 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1335 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1150 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|167 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.0X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Vf3We5Fwf00000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 4 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sunroof
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Electronic Stability Program - $500
- Metallic Paint - $680