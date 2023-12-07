Specifications for the 2011 Peugeot 3008 Xse 2.0 Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Peugeot 3008 Xse 2.0 Hdi 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1532 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1527 mm
|Ground Clearance
|157 mm
|Wheelbase
|2613 mm
|Height
|1635 mm
|Length
|4365 mm
|Width
|1837 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1502 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|173 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Vf30Urhhabs123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Head Up Display - $700
- Leather Upholstery - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Mobile Phone Connectivity - $600
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,200
- Power Mirrors With Folding - $300
- Sunroof - $1,000
- Video Pack - $1,200
Current Peugeot 3008 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$56,000
|GT Sport 1.6L Thp AWD Phev 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$80,800
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$61,800
|Allure 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$48,800
|GT 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,700
|GT Sport 1.6L Thp AWD Phev 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$77,500
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$59,300
|Allure 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$46,800
|GT 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$57,400
|GT Sport 1.6L Thp AWD Phev 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$82,915
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$63,390
|Allure 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,075