WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Peugeot
  3. 4007
  4. St (5 Seat)

2011 Peugeot 4007 St (5 Seat) 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

2011 Peugeot 4007 St (5 Seat) 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2011 Peugeot 4007 St (5 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Peugeot News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 176 mm
Wheelbase 2672 mm
Height 1715 mm
Length 4635 mm
Width 1805 mm
Kerb Weight 1805 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 185 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/70 R16
Rear Tyre 215/70 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Door Aperture
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf3V%4Hnh00001111
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured France