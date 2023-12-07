WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Peugeot
  3. 407
  4. Hdi

2011 Peugeot 407 Hdi 2.7L Diesel 2D Coupe

2011 Peugeot 407 Hdi 2.7L Diesel 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2011 Peugeot 407 Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Peugeot News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1568 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2725 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4815 mm
Width 1868 mm
Kerb Weight 1850 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 226 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18
Rear Tyre 235/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side On Boot Compartment
VIN Number Vf36Juhz%00012345
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured France