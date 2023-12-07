WhichCar
2011 Peugeot Rcz 1.6T 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe

2011 Peugeot Rcz 1.6T 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2011 Peugeot Rcz 1.6T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1526 mm
Tracking Rear 1536 mm
Ground Clearance 142 mm
Wheelbase 2596 mm
Height 1362 mm
Length 4287 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1267 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 168 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18
Rear Tyre 235/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf34J5Fva&P123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Austria