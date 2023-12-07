Specifications for the 2011 Peugeot Rcz 2.0 Hdi 200Th Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Peugeot Rcz 2.0 Hdi 200Th Anniversary 2.0L Diesel 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1526 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1536 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2596 mm
|Height
|1362 mm
|Length
|4287 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1337 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|139 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf34Jrhh8&P123456
|Country Manufactured
|Austria
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $600
- Leather Upholstery - $1,500
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,300
- Sports pack - $4,000