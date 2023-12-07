WhichCar
2011 Porsche Cayman S 987 My11 3.4L Petrol 2D Coupe

2011 Porsche Cayman S 987 My11 3.4L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2011 Porsche Cayman S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1486 mm
Tracking Rear 1528 mm
Ground Clearance 126 mm
Wheelbase 2415 mm
Height 1306 mm
Length 4347 mm
Width 1801 mm
Kerb Weight 1350 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1645 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 295 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 221 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7200
Torque RPM 4750
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 265/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 9X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wp0Zzz98Z9U712345
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany