Specifications for the 2011 Range Rover Evoque Sd4 Pure. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Range Rover Evoque Sd4 Pure Lv 2.2L Diesel 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1625 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1630 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1635 mm
|Length
|4455 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1795 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lower Engine Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Salva2Be4Ch123456
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,000
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,300
- Clear View Pack (XH & DSH & RSW) - $1,700
- Dusk Sensing Headlights - $250
- Digital Video Disc Player - $1,270
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,495
- Leather Upholstery - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,300
- Protective Glazing - $670
- Power Tailgate - $1,020
- Pure Tech Pack (SS11 & LU & AW18) - $4,500
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $5,800
- Rain Sensing Wipers - $250
- Reversing Camera - $6,700
- Satellite Navigation - $3,400
- Sunroof - $1,035
- Television - $1,450
- Xenon Headlights - $1,480