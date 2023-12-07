WhichCar
2011 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 Sc Autobiography My12 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2011 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 Sc Autobiography My12 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2011 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 Sc Autobiography. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1605 mm
Tracking Rear 1612 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 2745 mm
Height 1789 mm
Length 4783 mm
Width 2004 mm
Kerb Weight 2590 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3125 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 327 g/km
Green House 3
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 625 Nm
Makimum Power 375 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/40 R20
Front Rim Size 9.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sallsaae3Aa000011
Country Manufactured United Kingdom