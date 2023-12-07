WhichCar
2011 Renault Laguna Expression X91 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2011 Renault Laguna Expression X91 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2011 Renault Laguna Expression. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1557 mm
Tracking Rear 1512 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2756 mm
Height 1445 mm
Length 4695 mm
Width 1811 mm
Kerb Weight 1590 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 157 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R16
Rear Tyre 215/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side On Door Pillar
VIN Number Vf1Bt1N0E10600011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France